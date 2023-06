Shakespeare will return to the gardens of the Seward House next week when the Auburn museum hosts a performance of "The Merchant of Venice."

Syracuse Shakespeare-in-the-Park will perform the classic play at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 7.

Admission to Shakespeare in the Garden is free and open to the public. Bringing picnics, blankets and lawn chairs is encouraged.

For more information, visit sewardhouse.org or call (315) 252-1283.