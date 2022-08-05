Auburn museum to host Shakespeare performance in its gardens

The Seward House Museum will bring back its Shakespeare in the Gardens event at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, with a production of "A Midsummer Night's Dream."

Syracuse Shakespeare-in-the-Park will perform the comedy in the historic gardens of the museum, 33 South St., Auburn. Audience members are invited to bring picnics, blankets and lawn chairs.

Among the cast of the production will be the museum's director of development, Maria Coleman, as Titania, queen of the fairies.

Admission to the performance is free and open to the public. It is supported in part by the Finger Lakes Art Council and the Skaneateles Area Arts Council.

For more information, visit sewardhouse.org or call (315) 252-1283.