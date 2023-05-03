A new exhibit at the Seward House Museum in Auburn explores the relationship between the family who lived there and another local institution: Auburn Correctional Facility.

"Rooted in Reform," opening Friday, May 5, explores the founding of the facility in the early 19th century, its relationships to the Miller and Seward family, and the history of the criminal justice system.

The museum said in a news release that the exhibit also "reconsiders" the murder trial of William Freeman in 1846. As his attorney, William H. Seward argued that Freeman was not responsible for the crime due to mental illness that resulted from repeated beatings by guards in the prison. It was the first use of the "insanity defense" in a U.S. courtroom.

The Freeman story reveals much about Seward and his values, the museum said.

"Fittingly, Seward’s criticism of the criminal justice system of the 1840s draws similarities to our still flawed and discriminatory practices," the museum said. "The visitor then enters a room created to resemble a prison. This part of the exhibit uncovers difficult and often disturbing stories as viewed from those both on the outside and the inside."

The museum also recently partnered with the Correctional Association of New York to secure a Humanities New York Post-Incarceration Partnership Grant. It will be used for projects in Auburn that improve understanding of the full scope of incarceration and all the people and relationships that are affected by it, the museum said.

"Rooted in Reform" will open with a free reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the museum, 33 South St., Auburn. An exhibit of photography by Todd Tanner will also take place in the gift shop.

For more information, visit sewardhouse.org or call (315) 252-1283.