HISTORY

Auburn museum's Candlelight Tours continue a holiday tradition

Tours

Costumed characters representing members of William H. Seward's family stand in the shadows in the living room of the Seward House Museum during a Candlelight Tour in 2013.

 The Citizen file

The Seward House Museum's annual Candlelight Tours are back this holiday season.

Taking place in the former Auburn home of Secretary of State William H. Seward, the tours are led by guides who share his family's Christmas traditions as captured in their letters and diaries. The tours also feature the museum decorated in the Victorian holiday splendor of the mid-19th century by local florists.

The tours are about an hour and take place at 6 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15; Friday, Dec. 16; Saturday, Dec. 17; Sunday, Dec. 18; Wednesday, Dec. 21; Thursday, Dec. 22; and Friday, Dec. 23.

The museum is located at 33 South St., Auburn.

Tickets for the tours are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger.

For more information, visit sewardhouse.org or call (315) 252-1283.

