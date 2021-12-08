 Skip to main content
HISTORY

Auburn museum's Candlelight Tours return for holiday season

  • Updated
Tours

Costumed characters representing members of William H. Seward's family stand in the shadows in the living room of the Seward House Museum during a Candlelight Tour in 2013.

 CChantler1

A holiday tradition, the Seward House Museum's Candlelight Tours return tonight and will continue through the season.

The tours see the former home of Secretary of State William H. Seward decorated in the Victorian holiday splendor of his time. The décor is provided by local florists.

There, by candlelight, guides share the Christmas traditions of the Sewards as captured in their letters and diaries. 

Tours will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. Tour days are Thursdays through Saturdays, Dec. 9 through Dec. 11 and Dec. 16 through Dec. 18, Sunday, Dec. 19, and Tuesday through Thursday, Dec. 22 through Dec. 24. The museum is located at 33 South St., Auburn.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger. Reservations are required.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, call (315) 252-1283 or visit sewardhouse.org.

