Auburn museums receive Technical Assistance Grants

The Cayuga Museum of History & Art and the Seward House Museum in Auburn have received Technical Assistance Grants from the Preservation League of New York State.
The Cayuga Museum will use the grant to complete a structural analysis of the roofs on the historic Willard-Case Mansion and Carriage House Theater, completing phase one of a comprehensive plan to address needed repairs on the nearly 200-year-old campus. The plan will also allow the museum to assess preservation and upkeep needs for the mansion and the weathervane on top of the carriage house.
"With the Mansion housing the largest collection of Cayuga County artifacts and the Carriage House second floor housing some of the earliest sound film test equipment, this project will go a long way in fulfilling the Museum’s mission to preserve Cayuga County’s cultural heritage, the origins of sound film, and continue to find innovative ways to share the ways the community has shared in and shaped our national history, art, and scientific achievements," the museum said in a news release.
The Seward House will use the grant to conduct a feasibility study on the museum's two-story woodshed behind the historic home. That will help the museum determine the woodshed's possible uses, and estimate the cost of its rehabilitation.
“The Seward House Museum is a very special historic site, and therefore must be diligently preserved. This funding from the Preservation League of New York State proves the Museum is taking the proper steps to advance its mission and better serve the public," Seward House Museum Facilities Manager Mitch Maniccia said in the release.
The Technical Assistance Grant program is a re-grant partnership between the New York State Council on the Arts and the Preservation League of New York State. The program supports arts centers, historic sites, music halls, theaters, libraries and other cultural nonprofit or municipal entities that steward historic buildings throughout New York state. With the announcement of the 2020 awards, support provided by the program since its launch in 2012 totals $471,021. The grants have directly advanced the efforts of 155 preservation projects.
For more information, visit cayugamuseum.org or sewardhouse.org.