Auburn museums receive Technical Assistance Grants

The Cayuga Museum of History & Art and the Seward House Museum in Auburn have received Technical Assistance Grants from the Preservation League of New York State.

The Cayuga Museum will use the grant to complete a structural analysis of the roofs on the historic Willard-Case Mansion and Carriage House Theater, completing phase one of a comprehensive plan to address needed repairs on the nearly 200-year-old campus. The plan will also allow the museum to assess preservation and upkeep needs for the mansion and the weathervane on top of the carriage house.

"With the Mansion housing the largest collection of Cayuga County artifacts and the Carriage House second floor housing some of the earliest sound film test equipment, this project will go a long way in fulfilling the Museum’s mission to preserve Cayuga County’s cultural heritage, the origins of sound film, and continue to find innovative ways to share the ways the community has shared in and shaped our national history, art, and scientific achievements," the museum said in a news release.

The Seward House will use the grant to conduct a feasibility study on the museum's two-story woodshed behind the historic home. That will help the museum determine the woodshed's possible uses, and estimate the cost of its rehabilitation.