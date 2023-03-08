Two Auburn museums will host lunchtime lectures over the next week, one of which is returning with a new twist.

The Seward House Museum will host Trinity Pawling historian John Taylor talking about former Secretary of State William H. Seward's relationship with China from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 10, at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn. Taylor will also talk about how Seward received objects like the large silk embroidery still on display at the museum today.

The talk is free and open to the public. For more information, visit sewardhouse.org or call (315) 252-1283.

From noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, the Cayuga Museum of History & Art will revive its lunchtime lecture series as Out of the Attic at its Carriage House Theater at 203 Genesee St., Auburn.

The new series will feature local experts leading discussions using items from the museum's collection. It will begin with guest curator Megan Gillen leading a discussion about the stories told by clothing pieces that once belonged to Florence Snow Lee. Gillen developed the museum's current exhibit "Fabrication: Telling Stories Through Clothing" and researches the history of clothing and cosmetics.

Admission to Out of the Attic is $5 for the general public and free for museum members. Bringing bagged lunches is welcome. For more information, visit cayugamuseum.org or call (315) 253-8051.

