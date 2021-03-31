Auburn museum's tours showcase birthplace of sound film

The Cayuga Museum of History & Art is once again offering tours of the Case Research Lab on the historic Auburn property.

Theodore Case created the lab in a greenhouse on the 203 Genesee St. property at the turn of the 20th century. There, he achieved several technological innovations, including the first commercially successful process of synchronized sound film. The technology would spark the transition from silent to talking films. As Case worked on it, musical acts, vaudeville performers, politicians and more came to Auburn to be test subjects and help pioneer the process. The museum will celebrate the centennial of sound film in 2022.

The lab has been open for tours since 1994, with the museum adapting the tours each year to better share its story. Among the questions it addresses are: Why is Case still such an obscure figure on the national stage? Who was Lee DeForest, and why is he given so much credit for creating sound film instead of Case? What was Fox-Case Movietone and how did it bring the first sound motion picture to the public? Visitors can hear the answers to these questions by taking a tour with one of the museum's experienced guides, or explore the laboratory on their own, seeing some of the earliest sound films in existence in the very place they were created.