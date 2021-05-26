Auburn musician pens Tubman piece, playing weekly shows at Green Shutters

An Auburn saxophonist has written a new piece inspired by Harriet Tubman, and he'll pull some of the best musicians from the central New York area to help him perform it at weekly shows this summer.

Joseph Camardo Jr., of Camardo Law Firm P.C. in Auburn, is the composer of "Harriet's Trilogy," a new nine-minute piece that pays tribute to the legendary abolitionist and Civil War spy.

Camardo said the first part of the trilogy introduces a melody that suggests Tubman "knew there was something special she wanted to do with her life." The second part uses jazz, gospel and blues to evoke her work freeing slaves from the South along the Underground Railroad. And the third reprises the melody in relaxed, dreamlike fashion to depict her retirement in Auburn.

The piece was inspired by Camardo's passion for the history of his hometown, he said, as well as his appreciation for Tubman.

"She's a fascinating historical figure, and she's as relevant today as she was during her lifetime," he said. "I'd be proud and honored if I could help shine a light on this brave woman."