Auburn musician pens Tubman piece, playing weekly shows at Green Shutters

An Auburn saxophonist has written a new piece inspired by Harriet Tubman, and he'll pull some of the best musicians from the central New York area to help him perform it at weekly shows this summer.
Joseph Camardo Jr., of Camardo Law Firm P.C. in Auburn, is the composer of "Harriet's Trilogy," a new nine-minute piece that pays tribute to the legendary abolitionist and Civil War spy.
Camardo said the first part of the trilogy introduces a melody that suggests Tubman "knew there was something special she wanted to do with her life." The second part uses jazz, gospel and blues to evoke her work freeing slaves from the South along the Underground Railroad. And the third reprises the melody in relaxed, dreamlike fashion to depict her retirement in Auburn.
The piece was inspired by Camardo's passion for the history of his hometown, he said, as well as his appreciation for Tubman.
"She's a fascinating historical figure, and she's as relevant today as she was during her lifetime," he said. "I'd be proud and honored if I could help shine a light on this brave woman."
"Harriet's Trilogy" was mixed at Valhalla Studios New York in Owasco. The first part of the piece is also featured in "Welcome to Auburn," a short film made by Luke "Jono" Johnson, a composer there.
The whole trilogy can be heard on Facebook — and at a weekly show Camardo will perform Thursday evenings beginning May 27 at Seb's Green Shutters in Owasco.
The show will see Camardo lead the Stardusters All-Star Band, a band his father, Joseph Sr., began in the 1950s. Camardo has been part of it since the early '60s, he said.
Camardo, who plays alto, tenor and soprano saxophone, is joined in the current lineup of the Stardusters by Dan Schmitt (Rochester) on guitar, Robin Munn (Auburn) on vocals, Kathleen Guernsey-Rushmore (Syracuse) on vocals and flute, Jim Cerio (Camillus) on guitar and vocals, Mike Burns (Auburn) on bass, Kevin Goodman (Seneca Falls) on Drums and Larry Campanelli (Auburn) on keyboards.
The band will play a mix of rock, jazz, funk and Camardo's originals outside the Owasco restaurant. He performed there last summer, where the crowds grew every week. He's not sure whether they'll continue to grow this summer, as more places will be offering live music due to relaxing COVID-19 guidance. Regardless, Camardo has another goal in mind for this summer's shows.
What the musician would really like to see the shows grow into is a massive concert dedicated to Tubman. With choirs, orchestras and other performers, it would resemble Chuck Mangione's Friends in Love concert in Rochester, Camardo said. He's been trying to secure funding for it, and hopes a summer sharing "Harriet's Trilogy" with audiences will make the event all the more likely to happen.
"We want to get all the local musicians together, around this common theme, and put on a big production," he said. "We want the whole community involved."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.