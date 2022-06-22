Auburn musician premiering second ballet score, dropping new album

Auburn musician Gary Mann will debut his second score for a Chicago ballet company this weekend.

Meadows Dance Collective will perform "As the Dust Settled" at the Hamlin Park Fieldhouse Theatre Friday and Saturday, June 23 and 24. Mann performed his first show with the collective, "No Signal," in 2019 to sellout crowds and critical raves. The collective is led by a former Auburnian, Lauren Meadows, who was friends with Mann and approached him about collaborating.

"No Signal" came from a science fiction-inspired concept album by Mann, "Doom City Limits," which he released under the name Empires in Orbit. He'll release a new record through that name, "Heart of a Galaxy, on July 1. The record features 12 tracks of different genres, and each with a different singer.

Previously, Mann was a founding member of Auburn metal band If Hope Dies, which built a national following in the mid-2000s through three albums and tours across the country.

For more information, visit empiresinorbit.com or follow @empiresinorbit on Instagram or Facebook.

