Auburn musician releases song to raise suicide awareness

After losing a loved one to suicide, an Auburn musician has released a new single to raise awareness of mental health risks during COVID-19.

Ryan Coughlin, who performs under his last name, released "Wake Up" at the end of November. The song has touches of rock and hip-hop, and also features Dan Bonebrake of The Lightworkers and Dashboard Confessional, Disashi Lumumba-Kasongo of Gym Class Heroes and Ben Scala of For Sake of Forward.

Coughlin introduces the music video for the song by sharing that his younger cousin Alex, pictured on a screen behind him, took his own life due to the pandemic. Though he began writing the song before COVID-19, Coughlin said that he is dedicating the song in his cousin's memory. Several others also give testimonials about the toll that the past several months have taken on their mental health.

The song is available on youtube.com/coughlinmusic and coughlin.hearnow.com.

For more information about Coughlin and his music, find him on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter @coughlinmusic.

