Auburn musician releasing debut single
MUSIC

Auburn musician releasing debut single

Auburn musician Luke Mock will take his first step into a new "Universe" on Friday when he releases his debut single.

"Universe" was inspired by the thought of losing someone important to forces beyond your control, according to a press release. The song will be available on Apple, Amazon, Google, Spotify and other platforms.

The 18-year-old singer-songwriter counts Shawn Mendes, Nick Jonas and John Mayer among his influences. In an interview with The Citizen last year, Mock described his style as simply "modern."

"When I write songs, I never really have a style in mind," he said. "I get an idea and I put it to paper."

Mock has also been a longtime participant in local nonprofit music collective Perform 4 Purpose, helping it raise more than $200,000 for good causes. 

Though he's performed on YouTube during the COVID-19 pandemic, Mock is eager to return to the stage as soon as venues can open again.

For more information, visit lukemock.com.

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

