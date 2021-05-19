Auburn musician to release new single

Auburn musician Luke Mock will release his next single, "Feel the Love," on Friday, May 21.

The song "highlights his roots with love and the conflict it creates for him internally, emphasized by an energic and emotive delivery," according to Mock's artist biography.

Mock is an indie-pop singer-songwriter who takes inspiration from Shawn Mendes, Harry Styles, John Mayer and more.

"His music embodies heartfelt lyrics, and an honest, passionate delivery," his biography says. "He writes his music from a very honest and personal perspective, crafting engaging melodies with stories and emotion while bringing his music to life on stage playing his acoustic guitar."

Mock has also been a longtime participant in local nonprofit music collective Perform 4 Purpose, helping it raise more than $200,000 for good causes.