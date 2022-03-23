Auburn musician's record release show boasts big lineup

Auburn musician Jim Van Arsdale will celebrate the release of a new album with a live show this weekend, and he won't be alone.

Van Arsdale and an expanded band, The Healers, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. The concert will celebrate the vinyl release of "The Healing," a collection of songs written by Van Arsdale and recorded and produced by Dave Conway from June 2020 through January 2021.

“This was my (COVID-19) project," Van Arsdale said in a news release.

“The summer of 2020 normal life came to a stop for many, especially those of us who perform for audiences. Creating and recording these songs got me through this time of isolation and loss. I would fall asleep at night with the songs bouncing around my head and dreaming of a concert sometime in the future that would be a celebration of music and friendships.”

"The Healing" is the first release of 4 Purpose Records, which takes its name from Perform 4 Purpose, the nonprofit music education program Van Arsdale founded with his daughter in 2008. The Perform 4 Purpose All-stars will open the show at 6:45 p.m. on Stage Right at the theater, followed by Juliana Grantz at 7:30 p.m. on the Main Stage presenting her debut EP, "Center of My Life."

"It’s my first multi-song project and I had an amazing time recording it," said Grantz, who has performed hundreds of shows around Cayuga County with Perform 4 Purpose over the past six years. "Unlike my other releases, this EP was recorded in a studio during a series of about eight Saturdays, which was both a fun and educational experience."

Van Arsdale and The Healers will follow Grantz with their presentation of "The Healing," and will be joined by several guest musicians. The Healers consists of Jeff Newhart on bass and vocals, Paul Ciras on saxophone, Paul Liberatore on Hammond B3 organ and piano, Greg Weslowski on drums, Gio Pettigrass on guitar, trombone and vocals, Mike Smith on percussion, piano and vocals, Mark Owen on guitar, Jennifer Owen on trumpet and vocals, Enrique Hernandez on saxophone and Patrick Scott on trumpet.

Tickets to the show are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. All proceeds from the project will be donated to the youth scholarship fund of Perform 4 Purpose and the theater.

For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org or perform4purpose.org, or find the event on Eventbrite.

