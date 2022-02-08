Auburn musicians up for jazz, hip-hop, R&B SAMMYs

Several artists from Auburn, and several more who perform regularly in the area, were nominated for the 2022 Syracuse Area Music Awards.

The nominees, announced Tuesday, include Peter Mack and Chuck Lamb in Best Jazz for "Exit 33." Mack, who runs design/build company Mack Studios in Auburn, has been a mainstay of the central New York jazz scene for more than four decades. The bassist composed the album with Lamb, a pianist and member of the Brubeck Brothers Quartet since 2002.

Nominated for Best Americana is The Ripcords, whose members include Irv Lyons Jr., of Auburn. Lyons, also a regular solo performer in the area, is joined in the group by his cousin, Rex Lyons, and members Jay Gould, Tom Witkowski and Steve Palumbo. The band was nominated for the album "Unmasked." The same album recently received a nomination for Best Blues Recording from the Native American Music Awards as well, while Irv Lyons Jr. received four nominations for Artist of the Year, Best Male Vocalist, Best Rock Recording and Song of the Year.

The Diana Jacobs Band, of Auburn, is nominated for the SAMMY for Best R&B for its release "Love Each Other, Love Our World." Jacobs won a solo SAMMY in 2020 for Best Blues, and the band won Best R&B in 2018. The band will perform at a release party for "Love Each Other, Love Our World" at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Prison City Brewing at 251 North St. in Auburn.

In Best Hip-Hop or Rap, Auburn artist Coughlin is nominated for his EP "Miles." Real name Ryan Coughlin, he describes the album as "a short film in the form of music" inspired by Kendrick Lamar's album "good kid, m.A.A.d. city" and meant to be listened to in its entirety, on repeat. The EP includes the song "Fly High," produced by Disashi Lumumba-Kasongo of Gym Class Heroes.

Regular local performers nominated for 2022 SAMMYs include ESP in Best Jazz for "Ready or Not," Count Blastula in Best Jam Band for "Strange Mutations" and the Jess Novak Band in Best Pop for "A Thousand Lives." Los Blancos, a roots and blues band that's performed in Auburn for several years, has been announced as a 2022 inductee into the SAMMY Hall of Fame as well.

The 2022 SAMMYs Awards Show will take place Friday, March 4, at the Palace Theatre in Syracuse. It will feature performances by Jon Rogalia & The Swamp Boys, Letizia, The Real RAW Breed and Tom Kenny & The Hi-Seas. Kenny, the Syracuse native who went on to voice SpongeBob SquarePants, will receive the 2022 SAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award.

The show, which will be livestreamed, will also announce the recipient of the Brian Bourke Award for Best New Artist.

The show will be preceded by the annual SAMMYs Hall of Fame dinner Thursday, March 3, at the Dinosaur Bar-B-Que in Syracuse.

For more information, visit syracuseareamusic.com or follow the awards on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.