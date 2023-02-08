Several musicians from Auburn and ones who regularly perform in the area were nominated for Syracuse Area Music Awards this week, and one Auburnian will be inducted into its Hall of Fame.

The nominations, announced Tuesday on a livestream from SubCat Studios in Syracuse, include Auburn band Glass Image for Best Rock for its debut LP, "Mixed Emotions." Inspired by influences like Radiohead, Foo Fighters and more, the album explores how challenging emotions are "inherently part of you," singer and guitarist Connor VanEpps told The Citizen last year.

Other nominees who regularly perform in the Cayuga County area include The Rollin' Rust for Best Americana for "Road Rats," Jess Novak for Best Pop for "Bad Bitch" and Irv Lyons Jr. for Best Rock for "What Are We Fighting For." The 2023 SAMMYS awards ceremony will take place Friday, March 3, at the Palace Theatre in Syracuse.

Musician Kevin Dorsey, of Auburn, will be inducted as a music educator into the SAMMYS Hall of Fame the night before the ceremony at the Dinosaur Bar-B-Que in Syracuse. Dorsey has taught music at Seymour Dual Language Academy in the Syracuse City School District for 25 years, and prior to that taught in Auburn.

Two Cayuga County nominees also remain in the SAMMYS People's Choice online voting, which is now in its fifth round. Colloca Estate Winery in Fair Haven is nominated in the venue category, and Auburn-based music education organization Perform 4 Purpose is nominated in the academic or musical organization category. The fifth round of voting ends Feb. 12, and the sixth will begin Feb. 14.

For more information, visit syracuseareamusic.com.