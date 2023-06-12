On NBC's "Weakest Link," Auburn native Todd Lattimore proved to be the strongest link.

Lattimore, performing as his drag character, Lili, won the weekly game show that aired on Monday, June 5. The episode, he told The Citizen in an interview, was filmed in November 2022 and featured seven other drag performers. The episode was titled, "Drag Extravaganza."

The idea to appear on the show, which consists of rounds of trivia questions, came from a fellow drag performer. Lattimore said he had judged a singing competition and someone he met there, who had appeared on the show's second season, sent him a link to audition for "Weakest Link."

Lattimore said he wasn't auditioning for anything at the time, so he decided to pursue the opportunity. He called and spoke with a "Weakest Link" casting representative and they scheduled a Zoom interview. For the interview, he had to appear as Lili.

From there, Lattimore admits he "dropped the ball." There was paperwork he failed to complete on time. A representative from the show called him in September asking him to finish the paperwork, which he knew was a good sign. He filled out the documents, which he likened to the "old Yellow Pages," and then went through a series of background checks.

"I really didn't know I even had the show until they flew us out to Los Angeles," Lattimore said.

There was a last-minute surprise, though. When they arrived in Los Angeles, there were 11 people contending for the eight spots. The tryout wasn't over. Lattimore, as Lili, had to perform an in-person audition. He made the cut.

Once "Weakest Link" had the eight contestants, filming began at 6:30 p.m. and ended around 1 a.m., according to Lattimore.

"Seven hours of filming in heels," he recalled. "We had one break. They cut it down to 40 minutes for TV. It was great. It was really fun."

Lattimore advanced to the final round against another drag performer named Cierra. With $46,500 up for grabs, the two remaining contestants had to answer five trivia questions. The person who answered the most questions correctly would win the game and declared the "strongest link."

Lattimore missed the first question about Claudette Colvin, who refused to give up her seat on a Montgomery bus nine months before Rosa Parks did the same. But he rebounded by correctly answering the second about an Academy Award winner who was also presented seven miniature statuettes (Walt Disney).

After missing the third question about Coco, a gorilla that knew more than 1,000 words in sign language, Lattimore trailed. He bounced back by identifying the physicist who was named Time's person of the century (Albert Einstein).

Each contestant had two correct answers. The game would be decided by the final question. Lattimore was asked what the letter "R" stood for in the RMS Titanic. He correctly answered, "royal," and won the game.

In the final moments of the episode, Lattimore is asked how it feels to win "Weakest Link."

"It feels amazing," he said, adding that he plans to pay off his Toyota Tundra.

The victory is one of many highlights in Lattimore's entertainment career, which includes landing acting parts on Broadway. He started doing drag performances while living in Boston in the late 1990s. He stopped performing as Lili when he moved to New York City, but resumed the role when he landed a part in "La Cage aux Folles" in Florida. He successfully auditioned for the "La Cage" revival on Broadway and served as a warmup act before the show.

When he returned to Massachusetts after touring with "La Cage," he continued performing in drag. He has since moved to Providence and brought his drag queen persona to a new city. His performance schedule was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. But when COVID began to subside, he brought Lili back for weekly performances.

And then came the "Weakest Link" opportunity.

When Lattimore isn't appearing on game shows, he operates a store, Found, in Providence. The store sells MacKenzie-Childs products. He has a longstanding connection to the Aurora-based company. He said he has either worked for them or sold their products, on and off, since 2003.

"Central New York is always with me," he said.