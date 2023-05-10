Auburn nonprofit Sports 4 All will collect equipment and bicycle donations, then make them available to the community for low prices, at its annual Instant RePlay event this weekend.

Donations will be accepted from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, May 12, at the Casey Park arena on North Division Street in Auburn.

In a news release, the nonprofit encouraged donations of any equipment and bicycles that are being discarded during spring cleaning, or that children no longer use. All donations will then be cleaned and made available to be "put back in the game" from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the park.

Along with the equipment and bicycle sale, the event will feature a free bicycle helmet giveaway, a bicycle safety rodeo for children, games for all ages and music by Perform 4 Purpose.

Volunteers are also sought for the event. Founded three years ago by then-Auburn High student Madison Chambers, Sports 4 All has a mission of making sports available to all youth, regardless of income.

For more information, visit sports-for-all.org.

