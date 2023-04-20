The Auburn Chamber Orchestra will bring "The Magic of Movies and Musicals" to the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse and Fingerlakes Mall next week.

The orchestra will perform the concert of music from "Indiana Jones," "Superman," "The Lord of the Rings," "Mamma Mia!" "The Phantom of the Opera," "Band of Brothers" and "Star Trek" beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at the playhouse in Emerson Park in Owasco. The same concert will be presented at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, in the Event Center of the mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.

The concerts will be conducted by Dr. Victor Vallo Jr., and will feature students from Auburn Junior High School joining the string section for a piece.

"This is an exciting opportunity for younger musicians to work alongside our current members and get a taste of what it’s like to play in the Auburn Chamber Orchestra!" the orchestra said in a news release.

Now in its 36th concert season, the orchestra consists of musicians from a wide range of age groups, communities and professions.

The concerts are free and open to the public, but donations will be appreciated.

For more information, visit auburnchamberorchestra.com.