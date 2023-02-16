The work of an Auburn painter will be on display at a gallery in Canandaigua through March.

"Chris McEvoy: Testing Ground" will be on display at ArtSpace36 on 36 S. Main St. in the Ontario County city through March 24. The gallery is open from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.

The exhibit opens today. An opening reception and artist talk will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

McEvoy is an associate professor of art at SUNY Oswego who received a Master of Fine Arts in painting from Boston University. He was also a Starr scholar at the Royal Academy of Art in London and has shown his work in several regional, national and international group and solo exhibits.

For more information, visit artspace36.com.