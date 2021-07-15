Auburn parking garage concert series continues with The Oddz

Rock the Top, the city of Auburn's new monthly concert series taking place on the roof of the downtown parking garage, will return Wednesday, July 21, with Auburn five-piece The Oddz.

The band covers classic rock, blues, R&B and more. It prides itself on playing obscure material, member Larry Lehner told The Citizen last year.

"We've come together to form something really special," Lehner said. "We're intentionally selecting music that is familiar to people, but other bands aren't playing it."

The concert takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. on top of the garage, 1 Lincoln St., Auburn. Admission is free and open to the public, and food and beverages from Next Chapter Brewpub will be available for sale. Restrooms will be located on the ground level of the garage, next to the elevator.

The concert series will continue Aug. 18 with Seattle Sons and Sept. 15 with the Diana Jacobs Band. The Joe Whiting Band kicked off the series June 23.