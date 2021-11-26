Auburn pianist to premiere new album at hometown concert

A pianist from Auburn will return to his hometown to premiere his first release of original music this weekend.

Nicholas Hrynyk will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, at Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn.

Hrynyk will premiere "Homecoming," a collection of five pieces he wrote this past year. The release will be available on Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming services on Dec. 17. In addition, he will perform classical favorites like Beethoven's "Tempest" sonata, Chopin's "Ballade No. 4" and “Fountain of the Acqua Paola” by American composer Charles Griffes. Hrynyk will perform the concert on the chapel's new Steinway grand piano.

A student of piano since the age of 9, Hrynyk received his bachelor's degree in piano performance from the Eastman School of Music in Rochester in 2013. He then received a master's at Indiana University, where he taught piano as well. In 2015, he moved to New York City to study and teach at NYU. His work over the past few years includes a piano album with composer Andy Kirou, a piano-and-violin album with Nadia Maudhoo and performances at Carnegie Hall, the Moulin d’Ande in France, New York Fashion Week and the Tenri Cultural Institute.

Tickets to the concert are $10, and proceeds support the Community Preservation Committee's care of the chapel. Tickets will be available during regular chapel hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, call (315) 252-0339 or visit willard-chapel.com.

