Auburn planning distanced, digital Pride Month events during COVID-19

+3 After village refuses to fly Pride flag, Skaneateles man plans protest A Skaneateles man has announced plans to protest the village's decision not to fly the Pride flag at its offices this month.

Though details of the city's Pride Month events are still being finalized, one of them will be a car parade at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 24. Cars will line up at a location to be determined, then proceed through downtown Auburn to the Finger Lakes Drive-In. There, an all-faith service will be hosted by Westminster Presbyterian Church at 7 p.m., followed by live music at 8 p.m. At 9 p.m. the drive-in will screen "Victor/Victoria," a 1982 musical comedy about a British singer (Julie Andrews) who begins performing as a male female impersonator in order to find work.

Other city Pride Month events will include Dining Inside Out, a virtual brunch and drag show, from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28. And though it's not officially part of Pride Month, the Equal Rights Heritage Center will host the fifth annual Let's Chalk About It family art event from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 20. The sidewalk chalk art competition has adult and youth categories, and is presented by the center, the city, the Downtown Auburn Business Improvement District and the Finger Lakes Art Council.