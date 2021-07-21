Auburn Players begin 2021 season with free outdoor shows

The Auburn Players Community Theatre will begin another season of live theater with a free production of "Antigone & Letters to Soldiers Lost" this weekend at the Presbyterian Event & Retreat Center at the Case Mansion, 108 South St., Auburn. Performance times are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 23 and 24, and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 25.

Adapted by Al Schnupp from the Sophocles play "Antigone," the show merges the story of the classic Greek tragedy with letters written to lost soldiers and left at the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C. The letters are read by the cast throughout the play, showing how survivors deal with the aftermath of war.

The Auburn Players produced the show last fall in a socially distanced format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the pandemic now receding, director Robert Frame has reimagined the production with more intimate scenes between actors. They began rehearsing the show by Zoom, according to a news release.

"We were able to focus on the words: What they meant and how to say them as well as character work," Frame said in the release. "The cast was excited for another chance to present this work of the impact of war, as well as the negative effects of a king trying to put his decrees above God."