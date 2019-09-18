The Auburn Players Community Theatre will begin the 2019-2020 season in corporate America with "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying" this weekend at Cayuga Community College.
Directed by Bill Daugherty, the Tony Award-winning 1962 show satirizes the climb up the corporate ladder and all the unsavory steps it requires. It follows J. Pierrepont Finch at the World Wide Wicket Company, where he has to outsmart the boss's opportunistic nephew Bud, resist crippling caffeine addiction and try not to mix business with pleasure with secretary Rosemary Pilkington. The show's music director is Kristan Sheppard, and the choreographer is Yvonne Villano-Hasset. The cast includes 33 actors from Auburn, Syracuse and the surrounding area.
Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Sept. 19, 20 and 21, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, in Irene A. Bisgrove Community Theater at the College, 197 Franklin St., Auburn.
Tickets are $20 general admission and $14 for students and seniors.
For more information, call (315) 702-7832 or visit auburnplayers.org.