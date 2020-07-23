Auburn Players holding auditions for outdoor play
Auburn Players holding auditions for outdoor play

The Auburn Players Community Theatre will hold auditions next week for a unique theatrical performance.

The local theater group will present "Antigone and Letters to Soldiers Lost," an adaptation of the Sophocles drama by California playwright Al Schnupp, Sept. 18-20 in an outdoor park setting. The performance will take place in conjunction with the dedication of a Vietnam veterans memorial, and may be recorded for digital viewing.

Auditions for the play, which has a cast size of 12, will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 26, and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 27, at the Presbyterian Event and Retreat Center at the Case Mansion, 108 South St., Auburn. Male and female vocalists and a guitarist are also sought.

Auditioners will have to bring masks and maintain social distancing. Virtual auditions will also be accepted.

For more information on the audition and rehearsal process, contact director Bob Frame at framer@cayuga-cc.edu or stage manager Ann Frame at (315) 730-7832.

