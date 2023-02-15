The Cayuga Museum and the Auburn Players Community Theater will partner to present Broadway Karaoke Night at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at the museum's Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn.

The night is a fundraiser and membership drive, and will include a table for the Auburn Players and raffles of several goods and services. Raffle tickets are $5 each or $20 for five, and proceeds support the group.

Admission is $10, which supports the museum. There will be a cash bar and light snacks. Bringing food like charcuterie or snacks is permitted, but outside beverages are not. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, visit cayugamuseum.org or auburnplayers.org.