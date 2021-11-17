Auburn Players to perform 'Antigone' encore before competition

The Auburn Players Community Theatre will present an encore performance of "Antigone and Letters to Soldiers Lost" this week before taking the show to a state competition.

The performance will take place at 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn.

Later this month, the group will perform the show at a Theatre Association of New York State competition. The Thursday performance will therefore be a final dress rehearsal.

The show is based on Sophocles' play "Antigone." Adapted by Al Schnupp, the performance weaves in letters written to lost soldiers and left at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. The Auburn Players have already received five awards from the state theater association, including Meritorious Achievement in Ensemble Acting for its cast.

Admission to the show is free, but donations will be gratefully accepted.

For more information, visit auburnplayers.org.

