Auburn Players to perform séance thriller this weekend

A séance takes center stage in the next production by the Auburn Players Community Theatre, taking place this weekend.

The group will present "The Deception of Kathryn Vask" at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 6, 7 and 8, in Irene A. Bisgrove Theater at Cayuga Community College, 197 Franklin St., Auburn.

The thriller, written by Mark Steensland, follows a woman who blames herself for her son's death in an accident. She holds a séance to seek his forgiveness, but her husband conspires with the family pastor to hire actors to fake the event. However, it does not go as planned, and "things take a spine-tingling turn as someone or something takes over," the Players said in a news release.

The show is directed by Robert Frame and features Maria Coleman as Kathryn; Steve Gamba as her husband, Jonathan; Chris Hess as Father Mike, Michelle Chisholm as Leslie and Chris Yeckel as Albert.

Admission to the show is $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and students. The Thursday performance will also allow pay-what-you-can admission, as part of the Players' efforts to make art more accessible.

For more information, visit auburnplayers.org. To reserve tickets for a large group, call (315) 406-0211.