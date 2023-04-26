Seven performers will play 34 parts when the Auburn Players Community Theatre presents "Love, Loss and What I Wore" this weekend at Auburn Public Theater.

The award-winning play, by Nora and Delia Ephron, is based on a 1995 book by Ilene Beckerman. Its characters share monologues about marriage, motherhood and other memories evoked by clothing. The show's cast consists of Vera Carabajal, Michelle Chisholm, Jennifer Hallam Derbyshire, Lindsay Day, Tammy Sayre, Ciara Hirsch and Maria Coleman.

“We chose this play because it gives female actresses a chance to show their chops," said Elisa Carabajal Hunt, the show's director, in a column for The Citizen. "They get to be funny and serious in the same show.”

Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29, at the theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn.

Tickets cost $15 for general admission and $10 for seniors and students.

For more information, visit auburnplayers.org.

