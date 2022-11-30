Auburn Players to present 'Broadway' cabaret revue

The Auburn Players Community Theater will present a cabaret-style revue of songs from classic musicals this weekend.

"Broadway: Our Way!" will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn.

The revue was conceived by director Bill Daugherty in 2006 at a club in the Chelsea area of Manhattan. It ran for almost six months, attracting good reviews and sellouts. The original production consisted of four performers, but he has reconstructed the revue to accommodate 12. The songs they sing "tell the story of the complexity of love and relationships," the Players said in a news release.

"I'm pleased to be working with actors from past productions as well as some new talent who came out to audition for us this season," Daugherty said in the release. "This is shaping up to be a really special evening for audiences with truly heartfelt moments and some guaranteed hilarity. Don't miss this unique production and a chance to support your local community theater!”

The show's musical director is Kristan Sheppard and its producer is Bob Frame.

Tickets for the show are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. Due to some of the show's material, it is not recommended for younger audiences.

For more information, or tickets, visit auburnplayers.org or showtix4u.com/event-details/68286.