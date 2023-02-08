The Auburn Players Community Theater will present an acclaimed modern play this weekend, including one special "dinner and a show" performance at a downtown brewery.

The group will present A.R. Gurney's "Love Letters" at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10 and Feb. 11, at the Cayuga Museum Carriage House Theater, 203 Genesee St., Auburn. A third performance, including dinner, will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Suite B, Auburn.

Directed by Virginia Fennessy, the play centers on Melissa Gardner (Christie Chafee) and Andrew Makepeace Ladd II (Hal Lewis). The two sit side by side at tables and read the notes, letters and cards they've shared over nearly 50 years, covering their hopes, dreams, victories, defeats and more. The play has been produced on Broadway several times, adapted for TV and named a Pulitzer Prize finalist.

"Join us for lots of humor and compassion as you experience the banter between these wonderful characters," the Auburn Players said in a news release.

For more information, including ticket pricing and the dinner menu for Sunday's show, visit auburnplayers.org or call (315) 406-0211.