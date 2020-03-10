Auburn, Port Byron to present musicals this weekend

The production team includes director Jeffrey Chaloux; vocal director James Bearup; choreographer Stephanie Reese; technical director Ben Hogan; costumes by Mary Riley, Sharon Vitale and Cynthia Westmiller; lighting and sound by Luke Green, Erick McCarty, Joe McNally and Max Noga; props by Joni Lincoln and Dewey Lincoln; set design by Sara St. Pierre; set construction by Pete Svitavsky and John Mulcahey; and set construction assistants Stephen Dahl, Mason Stabinsky and Ike Svitavsky.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Tarzan" showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, March 12 and 13, and 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, in the auditorium of Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School, 30 Maple Ave., Port Byron. Tickets are $8 general admission and $5 for students and seniors. Advance tickets are available at the Lehn office of the high school.

For more information, call (315) 776-5728.

"Matilda" tells the story of the titular girl with psychokinetic powers in Dahl's 1988 children's novel. Dreaming of a better life than the one she shares with her cruel parents (Emerson Brown and Jack Hoadley), Matilda (Audrey Carr) impresses her teacher, Miss Honey (Lily Nila), but finds herself targeted by her school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull (Madelyn Titus).