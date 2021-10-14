Auburn practice to host Trunk-or-Treat event

Summit Pediatrics in Auburn will host a Trunk-or-Treat event for families from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.

The event will include giveaways of candy, as well as juice and apples, plus safety items and tips for children who trick-or-treat this Halloween season.

The 13 N. Fulton St. practice is part of East Hill Medical Center, which serves nearly 8,000 patients a year, mostly from Cayuga County.

“Summit Pediatrics, East Hill Medical Center, Duckett Family Medicine and sponsoring partners are excited to bring a safe trick-or-treating option to families in and around Cayuga County,” East Hill interim CEO April Miles said in a news release. “This Trunk-or-Treat event is a great example that with community partnerships we can do so much more to meet the needs of our families.”

As part of the event, East Hill is seeking donations of fall décor (pumpkins, straw bales, etc.), apples and doughnuts, and safety items from local businesses. Monetary donations are also welcome.

For more information, call (315) 253-8477 ext. 3457 or email mmilewski@easthillmedical.com.

