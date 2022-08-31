Auburn pub crawl to proceed down State Street for 33rd year

The State Street Run, an annual pub crawl that begins in downtown Auburn and proceeds north along the street in its name, will take place for the 33rd year on its traditional Friday before Labor Day.

Participants can meet at 5 p.m. that Friday, Sept. 2, at Parker's Grille & Tap House, 129 Genesee St., Auburn. There will be 13 stops on this year's crawl. Participants generally spend about half an hour at each stop, and a whistle signals for them to move on to the next one. Other traditions of the crawl include a group photo in front of Auburn Correctional Facility and leapfrogging down Van Anden Street.