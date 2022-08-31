Auburn pub crawl to proceed down State Street for 33rd year

The State Street Run, an annual pub crawl that begins in downtown Auburn and proceeds north along the street in its name, will take place for the 33rd year on its traditional Friday before Labor Day.
Participants can meet at 5 p.m. that Friday, Sept. 2, at Parker's Grille & Tap House, 129 Genesee St., Auburn. There will be 13 stops on this year's crawl. Participants generally spend about half an hour at each stop, and a whistle signals for them to move on to the next one. Other traditions of the crawl include a group photo in front of Auburn Correctional Facility and leapfrogging down Van Anden Street.
Shirts for this year's State Street Run will be available for $10 at Parker's beginning Wednesday, Aug. 31.
For more information, visit facebook.com/thestatestreet.run.
This year's State Street Run will make the most stops in its 27-year history. And the pub crawl's organizer expects its attendance to keep pace.