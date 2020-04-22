Auburn Public Theater announces new weekly Facebook Live programs

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Auburn Public Theater has expanded its Facebook Live programming to entertain local audiences during their quarantine.
Beginning this week, the downtown theater will host Wellness Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Wednesdays and entertainment at 7 p.m. Thursdays at facebook.com/auburnpublictheater. Wellness Wednesdays will feature health-oriented programs on nutrition, yoga, meditation and more, while Thursday's events will feature music, comedy, theater and more.
Those events join the theater's lineup of Tuesday Nite Mic, its longtime open mic night emceed by Executive Director Carey Eidel, at 7 p.m. Tuesdays, in addition to live events at 7 p.m. Saturdays.
Performing this Thursday, April 23, will be Juliana Grantz, a longtime member of the theater's Exchange Street Records music education program and local youth music collective Perform 4 Purpose. Grantz's music can be found on Spotify.
This Saturday, April 25, David Tobin and Maria DeMitchell will present a live reading of Harold Pinter's "The Lover" from their home. The two starred in the Auburn theater's 2018-2019 production of Pinter's "Betrayal," which the theater called an audience favorite.
To donate to Auburn Public Theater, which cannot produce live events due to the New York State on PAUSE order, visit auburnpublictheater.org.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!