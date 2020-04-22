Auburn Public Theater announces new weekly Facebook Live programs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Auburn Public Theater has expanded its Facebook Live programming to entertain local audiences during their quarantine.

Beginning this week, the downtown theater will host Wellness Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Wednesdays and entertainment at 7 p.m. Thursdays at facebook.com/auburnpublictheater. Wellness Wednesdays will feature health-oriented programs on nutrition, yoga, meditation and more, while Thursday's events will feature music, comedy, theater and more.

Those events join the theater's lineup of Tuesday Nite Mic, its longtime open mic night emceed by Executive Director Carey Eidel, at 7 p.m. Tuesdays, in addition to live events at 7 p.m. Saturdays.

Performing this Thursday, April 23, will be Juliana Grantz, a longtime member of the theater's Exchange Street Records music education program and local youth music collective Perform 4 Purpose. Grantz's music can be found on Spotify.