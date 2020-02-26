Auburn Public Theater, college presenting comedy night

Two traveled comedians will take the stage of Auburn Public Theater when it partners with Cayuga Community College to present Comedy Nite with Jay Black and Azeem at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28.

Black, a former high school English teacher, has headlined clubs across the country, from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas to the Tropicana in Atlantic City. He earned College Comic of the Year recognition from Campus Activities Magazine in 2009 and the Association for the Promotion of Campus Activities in 2013 and 2014. Azeem, who describes his approach to comedy as humanistic, has been featured on BET's "Comic View," Comedy Central and Carnival Cruise Lines.