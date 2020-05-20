Auburn Public Theater lineup includes poetry, panel talk

At 7 p.m. Thursday, May 21, Jim Ellis will host a poetry roundtable via Zoom with friends and members of his regular First Friday Public Poetry event at the theater. Participating will be area poets Shawnté Blyss Barr, Dan Cleveland, Pam Freeman, Howard Nelson, Crystal Pierce and Martha Treichler.

And at 7 p.m. Saturday, the theater will host the second of a three-part forum, "Ahmaud Arbery: A Conversation Between Black and White Men (A Conversation in Three Parts)." Referring to the 25-year-old unarmed black man who was pursued while jogging and shot dead in Georgia in February, the forum examines racial injustice in America. Saturday, moderator the Rev. Patrick Heery of Westminster Presbyterian Church will be joined by a panel of black men who are leaders in the community. The May 30 panel will feature a diversity of leaders, black and white, from the previous two parts of the forum.