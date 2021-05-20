Auburn Public Theater opens café to diners, makes beer with Prison City

Since August, the staff of Auburn Public Theater have traded music and comedy for muffins and coffee. But they still can't help describing the opening of their new business, Café 108, in artistic terms.

"It's been a long dress rehearsal, then all of a sudden, showtime," Angela Daddabbo, the theater's artistic director, told The Citizen. "We've been rehearsing so long we almost forgot a show was coming."

That show came May 11, when Café 108 welcomed its first indoor diners. Before then, all food and beverages were sold to go, or to be enjoyed at the business's outdoor seating on Exchange Street.

Daddabbo said the staff decided to open for indoor dining after every member was vaccinated against COVID-19. Only half of the café's seating has been installed due to the continuing need for social distancing, but so far, the move has increased business about 20%. Proceeds from the café support Auburn Public Theater, and the business pays rent to the nonprofit arts and culture organization.