Auburn Public Theater partnering with drive-in for music, movie nights

Auburn Public Theater and the Finger Lakes Drive-In will partner to present a series of socially distanced music-and-movie nights Wednesdays in June.

The series will begin at 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, with music by area Tom Petty cover band Petty Thieves, followed by a screening of "The Lost World: Jurassic Park." The movie will be introduced at 9 p.m. by Carey Eidel, the theater's executive director, who also had a role in the 1997 Steven Spielberg hit. He'll share stories from his time on the set.

Admission is $10 for ages 12 and older, $4 for ages 5 to 11 and free for ages 4 and younger. Advance purchase is encouraged, as is having tickets ready on your smartphone for scanning at the window upon entry. Tickets for ages 4 and younger do not need to be reserved. If tickets are available at the gate the night of the event, they will be available for purchase there.

The series will continue with "Harriet" June 10, "Muppets Take Manhattan" June 17 and "Mystery Science Theater 3000" June 24.

The drive-in is located at 1064 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.