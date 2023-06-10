Auburn Public Theater is bringing some "new and impressive talent" from its regular Tuesday Open Mic Night sessions to its main stage for a special show on Saturday night.

Dubbed "Punks and Poets," the show will feature a punk rock duo, a rapper, a poet and cellist.

Zen S. and Alex Castravelli's new band Against the Wall will play, before Zen "envelopes you with a rap style and lyrical groove that anyone familiar with Eminem will appreciate," the theater said.

Poet Raymond Remu will present a selection of "vulnerable and profound poetry that is introspective, yet pleasantly familiar," before Chris Holmes shifts gears with a cello set.

Doors at theater, 8 Exchange St., in downtown Auburn, open at 7 p.m. with the show set to begin an hour later. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at www.eventbrite.com/e/punks-and-poets-tickets-632875346197.