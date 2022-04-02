Auburn Public Theater receives $50K from state for lighting system

Auburn Public Theater is one of 116 capital projects awarded grants through the New York State Council on the Arts' final funding round of fiscal year 2022.

The downtown theater will receive $50,000 for a new lighting system, according to a news release from the office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.

"Capital projects create safer, healthier, and more accessible spaces across New York state," Hochul said.

"From our vibrant cultural anchors, to celebrated historical sites, our arts and cultural spaces represent the ingenuity of New York and preserve our state's rich history and character. Congratulations to all grantees embarking on these transformative projects that will demonstrate the arts are both back and thriving."

The Council on the Arts prioritized small and medium organizations, as well as first-time capital project applicants, in this funding round.

Auburn Public Theater, which hosts music, comedy, theater and more, has slowly been returning to live programming after a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the same building, the theater's staff also operates Café 108, a for-profit business that donates revenue to the nonprofit theater.

Upcoming events at the theater include concerts by The Makanda Project April 22; Dusty, Jude and Tatumn Pascal April 23; and David Wilcox April 28. It will also host comedian Rocky LaPorte on April 30, and Community Open Mic Night is back underway at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the 8 Exchange St. theater.

For more information, contact the theater at (315) 253-6669 or visit auburnpublictheater.org.

Art and craft: How two anchors of downtown Auburn are coping with COVID-19 Both of these anchors of downtown Auburn find themselves in parallel situations as the COVID-19 pandemic seizes everyone in its devastating grip.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0