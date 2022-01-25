Auburn Public Theater resumes open mic night, classes, concerts

Auburn Public Theater has announced its return to programming after a pause due to rising COVID-19 cases.

The theater will resume its weekly Community Open Mic Night beginning Tuesday, Jan. 25. The event takes place from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Musicians, comedians and other performance artists are welcome, and a full line of instruments and a sound engineer are available to them. Refreshments are available, and admission is $2 per person.

The theater will also host a winter/spring film production program from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Fridays beginning Feb. 11 and continuing through April 1. For ages 14 to 18, the program will give aspiring filmmakers instruction on creating a script, the basics of directing and digital filmmaking, non-linear editing, lighting and more. Final projects will be screened at the theater and posted on its YouTube channel. Instructors are Gavin Ellis, Carey Eidel and special guests. The program regularly costs $240, but the theater is offering pay-what-you-can registration. No previous film experience is needed.

Main stage entertainment at the theater will resume Thursday, Feb. 10, with a sold-out concert by Celtic band Gaelic Storm. Folk singer/songwriter David Wilcox, with opener Jesse Ruben, will follow April 28, and comedian Rocky LaPorte will return to the theater Saturday, April 30. Comedic musical duo the Calamari Sisters will also return for "The Calamari Sisters' Clambake" July 7-16.

For more information, call (315) 253-6669 or visit auburnpublictheater.org.

