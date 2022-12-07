Auburn Public Theater to host concerts by Piorun, Barrigar and Lyons

A trio of popular local musicians will perform back-to-back concerts this weekend at Auburn Public Theater.

Bob Piorun will lead a group through the performance of his original blues album "The Blues Keep Rainin' Down on Me" at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, on the Main Stage of the 8 Exchange St. theater.

The veteran performer and music teacher will be joined by Anne Adessa, Jimmy Chambers, Duke Shanahan, Mike Doyle, Ross Moe, Loren Miller, Larry Lehner, Robin Munn and Sue Alexander in performing the 10-year-old album. Piorun's other releases include a collaboration with Kevin Dorsey, "Until We See You Again," and two Christmas albums, one featuring original songs.

Tickets to the concert are $10.

At 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, the theater's Main Stage will host a performance by guitarist Loren Barrigar and singer-songwriter Irv Lyons Jr. They'll be joined by guest performers LJ Barrigar and Kimberly Rossi. Loren Barrigar, who recently recovered from a chainsaw accident that injured his fretting hand, has been playing guitar since he was 4 and performed at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville two years later. Lyons performs a sound that draws from Latin-influenced jazz, country and blues, and is currently recording new material at SubCat Studios in Syracuse.

Tickets to the concert are $18.

For more information, call the theater at (315) 253-6669 or visit auburnpublictheater.org.

'Finding joy': Guitarist's Auburn concert his first since chainsaw accident All musicians have been limited in their ability to perform live for the past couple years. …