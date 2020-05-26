Auburn Public Theater to host concerts, conclude talk

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn Public Theater's quarantine programming continues this week on Facebook Live with two nights of live music and the final installment in a discussion series about racial injustice.

Performing at 7 tonight, during the theater's weekly Tuesday Nite Mic, will be musicians Joey Dugan, Bob Piorun and Skyler Springer. The weekly event is emceed by the theater's executive director, Carey Eidel. If you are interested in performing, email info@auburnpublictheater.org.

Continuing at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, will be "American Vintage Live," a region-wide online series spanning dozens of venues, music labels and independent artists. Presented by American Vintage Productions, the series will feature Charley Orlando in its third episode Wednesday.

And at 7 p.m. Saturday May 30, the theater will host the third of a three-part forum, "Ahmaud Arbery: A Conversation Between Black and White Men (A Conversation in Three Parts)." Referring to the 25-year-old unarmed black man who was pursued while jogging and shot dead in Georgia in February, the forum examines racial injustice in America. Saturday, moderator the Rev. Patrick Heery of Westminster Presbyterian Church will be joined by a panel of black and white men who are leaders in the community and participated in the previous two parts of the forum.