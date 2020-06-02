Auburn Public Theater to host 'Confessions of a NYC Wedding Planner' talk

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Auburn Public Theater will welcome board member Joanne O'Connor, of New York City, for a night of stories from her years working as a professional wedding and party planner in New York City.

"Confessions of a NYC Wedding Planner" will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 6, live on the theater's Facebook page, facebook.com/auburnpublictheater.

The theater's quarantine programming this week also includes its Tuesday Nite Mic at 7 tonight with Tony Daddabbo, Skyler Springer, Jack Zizza and Sam Montgomery. If you are interested in performing at the weekly event, email info@auburnpublictheater.org.

Continuing at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, will be "American Vintage Live," a region-wide online series spanning dozens of venues, music labels and independent artists. Presented by American Vintage Productions, the series will feature Stiv Morgan in its fourth episode Wednesday.

The theater will also present its first live event in four months at 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at the Finger Lakes Drive-In, 1064 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.

Auburn Public Theater partnering with drive-in for music, movie nights Auburn Public Theater and the Finger Lakes Drive-In will partner to present a series of socially distanced music-and-movie nights Wednesdays in June.