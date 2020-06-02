Auburn Public Theater to host 'Confessions of a NYC Wedding Planner' talk

Auburn Public Theater will welcome board member Joanne O'Connor, of New York City, for a night of stories from her years working as a professional wedding and party planner in New York City.
"Confessions of a NYC Wedding Planner" will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 6, live on the theater's Facebook page, facebook.com/auburnpublictheater.
The theater's quarantine programming this week also includes its Tuesday Nite Mic at 7 tonight with Tony Daddabbo, Skyler Springer, Jack Zizza and Sam Montgomery. If you are interested in performing at the weekly event, email info@auburnpublictheater.org.
Continuing at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, will be "American Vintage Live," a region-wide online series spanning dozens of venues, music labels and independent artists. Presented by American Vintage Productions, the series will feature Stiv Morgan in its fourth episode Wednesday.
The theater will also present its first live event in four months at 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at the Finger Lakes Drive-In, 1064 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.
Auburn Public Theater and the Finger Lakes Drive-In will partner to present a series of socially distanced music-and-movie nights Wednesdays in June.
The first in a series of music-and-movie nights, it will feature area Tom Petty cover band Petty Thieves at 8 p.m., followed by a screening of "The Lost World: Jurassic Park" at 9 p.m. The movie will be introduced by Carey Eidel, the theater's executive director, who also had a role in the 1997 Steven Spielberg hit. He'll share stories from his time on the set. Admission is $10 for ages 12 and older, $4 for ages 5 to 11 and free for ages 4 and younger. Advance purchase is encouraged. The series will continue with "Harriet" June 10, "Muppets Take Manhattan" June 17 and "Victor Victoria" (in partnership with Auburn Pride 2020) on June 24.
The theater is closed to the public during the coronavirus pandemic and the state's PAUSE order to enforce social distancing. All donations to the theater during this time, as well as memberships, will help sustain the theater during its closure.
For more information, or to donate to the theater, visit auburnpublictheater.org.
