Auburn Public Theater to host film festival

Auburn Public Theater will showcase the finest in local filmmaking when it hosts the 2021 Cayuga Film Festival on Saturday, Oct. 30.

The new festival, organized by the theater and Cayuga Community College, honors the best recent, original films by high school, college and emerging filmmakers across New York state.

Among the films that will be screened are the festival's Human Rights Award winner, "LA Camera," directed by John W. Kennedy and entered in the College Documentary: Long category.

Other winners include "Blood is Thicker" by Jordan Goldstein (College: Narrative), "Duende" by Lilliana Portillo (College: Animation), "Estrangement" by Miranda Prise (Emerging: Narrative), "Friendsheep" by Tak McKee (Emerging: Animation), "Int." by Mike John Klosowski (High School: Narrative), "Janemono" by Holly Boberg (High School: Animation), "Kari" by Nicole Brokaw (College: Short) and "Taking Back Power" by Matt Davis-Howard and Justin Spicer (Emerging Documentary: Short).

The festival takes place from noon to 4 p.m. at the theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn. Tickets are free but space is limited, so early registration is recommended.

For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org or cayugafilmfestival.com, or call (315) 253-6669.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0