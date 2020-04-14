Auburn Public Theater to host open mic, reading online

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Auburn Public Theater is trying to keep its programming lineup as busy during the coronavirus pandemic as it was before.

At 7 tonight, the downtown theater will host its Tuesday Nite Mic on Facebook Live at facebook.com/auburnpublictheater. Using Zoom, Executive Director Carey Eidel will emcee the event, with guest performers joining him. Among them will be Juliana Grantz, Ted Williams and Connor VanEpps. The event will continue weekly. To reach out about performing, email info@auburnpublictheater.org.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, April 18, the theater will host a "Quarantine Sessions" event with Amy Doyle, of Auburn, and family. The New York Times-published writer will read from her essays. Her children — students in the theater's Exchange Street Records program and Perform 4 Purpose — will also play music. Doyle will also take part in a brief Q&A; to send questions, email info@auburnpublictheaer.org.

The nonprofit theater is taking donations at auburnpublictheater.org to sustain itself during the pandemic. As the theater postpones some of its spring events and cancels others, it asks holders of tickets to canceled events to consider donating the cost of their tickets to the theater. But refunds will be available.

For more information, visit auburnpublictheater.org.

