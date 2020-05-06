Auburn Public Theater's Facebook Live lineup: A 'walking jukebox' and an NYC event planner

Auburn Public Theater has announced its lineup of online live entertainment and interaction over the next week.
Heading the theater's Facebook Live programming Thursday night is musician and comedian Jeff Connor, with a show called "Everybody Must Stay Home — Bob Dylan Coronavirus Parody." The show is part of APT's series dubbed In-Home Sessions: Live Concerts in Quarantine.
"Jeff Connor is trying to become a walking, talking jukebox someday," the theater said in a press release. "His shtick at shows is that if you stump him with your song request he will buy you a drink. Born and raised in the Finger Lakes region, he has always had a love for singing and listening to music. His younger brother, Adam taught Jeff how to play guitar and piano in high school and they shared many stages for many years. Jeff is currently living in Lake Tahoe, California, where he can play five to seven shows a week at all of the tourist spots in the popular ski town but still have time to ski fresh powder and go sailing on the beautiful lake.
Connor's show can be found on APT's Facebook Live at 7 p.m.
On Saturday night, New York City event planner Joanne O'Connor will join the Facebook Live programming with "An Evening in Quarantine with Joanne." O'Connor works for the prestigious The Water Club in New York City and is originally from the Finger Lakes region.
"She is now one of the many colorful characters working tirelessly to keep NYC archival history alive," APT said.
That program will begin at 7 p.m.
Every Tuesday, APT Executive Director Carey Eidel is the MC for Tuesday Nite Mic, a weekly "open mic" show on the theater's Facebook page. Those interested in can email info@auburnpublictheater.org.
Wellness Wednesday is done each week at 10 a.m., hosted by Angela Daddabbo. On Wednesday, May 13, Barbara Mendez, an integrative nutritionist and registered pharmacis will discuss food, lifestyle, optimizing immunity, tips for mental wellness and more. Visit barbaramendeznutrition.com to learn more.
The theater is closed to the public during the coronavirus pandemic and the state's PAUSE order to enforce social distancing.
For more information, or to donate to the theater, visit auburnpublictheater.org.
