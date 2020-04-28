Auburn Public Theater's Facebook Live lineup: Dean's List, Tubman Troupe

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Auburn Public Theater will feature a lineup of familiar entertainers this week on Facebook Live.

The downtown theater's weekly Tuesday Nite Mic will feature a performance by Dean's List at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 28. The family band, comprised of Bob Dean, Kate Ellen Dean, John Dean and Caroline Manring, recorded an album, "One Take," in 2013. As the Dean Brothers Band, Bob and John were inducted into the Syracuse Area Music Awards Hall of Fame in 2009. And Kate Ellen, Bob's daughter, will release an album this year with Steve Sopchak for their project Faster Horses. For more information, visit deanslist.band.

Tuesday Nite Mic is emceed by the theater's executive director, Carey Eidel, and welcomes inquiries about performing at info@auburnpublictheater.org.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 29, the theater's Wellness Wednesday series will welcome Barbara Mendez, a nutritionist and pharmacist, for a program on nutritional tools and lifestyle shifts to manage stress and anxiety. She'll be joined by the theater's artistic director, Angela Daddabbo. For more information, visit barbaramendeznutrition.com.