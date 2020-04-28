Auburn Public Theater's Facebook Live lineup: Dean's List, Tubman Troupe

Auburn Public Theater will feature a lineup of familiar entertainers this week on Facebook Live.
The downtown theater's weekly Tuesday Nite Mic will feature a performance by Dean's List at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 28. The family band, comprised of Bob Dean, Kate Ellen Dean, John Dean and Caroline Manring, recorded an album, "One Take," in 2013. As the Dean Brothers Band, Bob and John were inducted into the Syracuse Area Music Awards Hall of Fame in 2009. And Kate Ellen, Bob's daughter, will release an album this year with Steve Sopchak for their project Faster Horses. For more information, visit deanslist.band.
Tuesday Nite Mic is emceed by the theater's executive director, Carey Eidel, and welcomes inquiries about performing at info@auburnpublictheater.org.
At 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 29, the theater's Wellness Wednesday series will welcome Barbara Mendez, a nutritionist and pharmacist, for a program on nutritional tools and lifestyle shifts to manage stress and anxiety. She'll be joined by the theater's artistic director, Angela Daddabbo. For more information, visit barbaramendeznutrition.com.
Performing on the theater's Facebook Live account at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29, will be Melody Smith Johnson. She will present "#IAmEnough," an original monologue written for the Harriet Tubman Troupe's "A Gatherin' Place," which was performed at the theater in 2019. (Note: The monologue deals with difficult topics, including child abuse, and carries a rating of PG-13.)
Then, at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 2, the Harriet Tubman Troupe will perform a special "Quarantine Session" on Facebook Live. Participating members will include Gwen Webber-McLeod, Juhanna Rogers, Kizzy Mitchell, Jasmine Freeman, Melody Smith Johnson, Ashley McLeod and Cari Clark.
The theater is closed to the public during the coronavirus pandemic and the state's PAUSE order to enforce social distancing.
For more information, or to donate to the theater, visit auburnpublictheater.org.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!